Kimani Vidal News: Officially back with Bolts

Vidal signed his exclusive-rights free-agent tender with the Chargers on Tuesday, Howard Balzer of USA Today reports.

Los Angeles tendered Vidal as an ERFA early March, and the 2024 sixth-round pick now makes his return for the 2026 season official. The Chargers' offseason has seen Najee Harris (Achilles) depart in free agency, though the addition of Keaton Mitchell from Baltimore represents a new change-of-pace option in the backfield, and potential competition for Vidal's grip on the No. 2 role behind Omarion Hampton. That said, Vidal has to be considered the favorite for the backup role after he broke out with a 155-643-3 rushing line across 13 regular-season appearances in 2025, even if Mitchell ultimately sees more pass-catching reps.