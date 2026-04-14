Kimani Vidal headshot

Kimani Vidal News: Officially back with Bolts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Vidal signed his exclusive-rights free-agent tender with the Chargers on Tuesday, Howard Balzer of USA Today reports.

Los Angeles tendered Vidal as an ERFA early March, and the 2024 sixth-round pick now makes his return for the 2026 season official. The Chargers' offseason has seen Najee Harris (Achilles) depart in free agency, though the addition of Keaton Mitchell from Baltimore represents a new change-of-pace option in the backfield, and potential competition for Vidal's grip on the No. 2 role behind Omarion Hampton. That said, Vidal has to be considered the favorite for the backup role after he broke out with a 155-643-3 rushing line across 13 regular-season appearances in 2025, even if Mitchell ultimately sees more pass-catching reps.

Kimani Vidal
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kimani Vidal See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kimani Vidal See More
2026 NFL Free Agency Team Grades: Ranking All 32 Teams by Value
NFL
2026 NFL Free Agency Team Grades: Ranking All 32 Teams by Value
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
15 days ago
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Is Justin Jefferson Now Overvalued?
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Is Justin Jefferson Now Overvalued?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
18 days ago
NFL Combine: Metrics vs Production for Running Backs
NFL
NFL Combine: Metrics vs Production for Running Backs
Author Image
John McKechnie
27 days ago
2026 NFL Free Agency Recap II: More Roster Moves & Analysis
NFL
2026 NFL Free Agency Recap II: More Roster Moves & Analysis
Author Image
Mario Puig
33 days ago
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
39 days ago