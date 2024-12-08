Kimani Vidal News: Sees more work in loss

Vidal registered eight carries for 34 yards in the 19-17 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday. He did not catch his lone target.

Vidal saw his workload bump up from Week 13, but Gus Edwards still ended up with the team lead in carries (10 for 36). More crucially, Edwards got the team's only touchdown on the ground and was the focal point in the red zone, which is to be expected given the bruising back's running style. J.K. Dobbins (knee) was averaging over three targets a game in his five prior contests before going on injured reserve, so it's been interesting to see that neither Vidal nor Edwards have been a factor as a pass catcher, each seeing just one target over the past two weeks. That could change next week against a Buccaneers pass defense that has struggled mightily this season.