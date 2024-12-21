Kimani Vidal News: Used sparingly in win

Vidal carried the ball five times for 24 yards in the 34-27 win over the Broncos on Thursday.

It was Gus Edwards' time to shine Thursday as the bruising back helped the team complete a feverish second-half rally finishing with 14 carries for 68 yards and two touchdowns. This very much felt like the Chargers acknowledging Edwards was the hot hand Thursday as game script wouldn't necessarily suggest the power back being a focal point and as such, Vidal was simply an afterthought. The rookie did rip off a 19-yard run, his longest of the season, but otherwise was just used sparingly. Given the wide degree of variance week to week from this platoon backfield, it's hard to assume Vidal will be a fantasy factor Week 17 against the Patriots.