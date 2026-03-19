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Kindle Vildor News: Signing with Patriots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Vildor is set to sign a one-year deal with the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Vildor, who entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick by the Bears, recorded 16 tackles and a pick in 12 regular-season games with the Buccaneers in 2025. In joining the Patriots, the 28-year-old will reunite with head coach Mike Vrabel, who Vildor worked with in 2023 while both were with the Titans. In his latest locale, the 5-foot-11, 189-pounder will offer cornerback depth and special teams experience.

Kindle Vildor
New England Patriots
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