Kindle Vildor News: Two starts in 2024

Vildor finished the 2024 regular season with 16 tackles (10 solo) and three pass defenses across 17 games.

Vildor signed a one-year, $1.29 million contract with the Lions in April of 2024 after spending the 2023 campaign with Detroit, Tennessee and Chicago. The 2020 fifth-round pick was a consistent contributor on special teams, but did start at outside corner for Week 12 and 13 and recorded six tackles (five solo) over that span. Vildor enters the 2025 offseason as an unrestricted free agent, and he'll look to join an organization that can offer him more snaps with the first-team defense.