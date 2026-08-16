Kingsley Eguakun News: Plays Saturday
Eguakun logged 33 offensive snaps during Saturday's preseason opener against the Bears.
The depth offensive lineman got valuable reps at center for the Browns during the contest. With Parker Brailsford (hand) dealing with an injury, the more versatile Eguakun can be, the higher the chance he makes the 53-man roster.
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