Kingsley Enagbare News: Plays in all 17 games again in 2024

Enagbare finished the 2024 season with 39 tackles (18 solo), including 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles across 17 regular-season contests.

A fifth-round pick out of South Carolina in 2022, Enagbare has yet to miss a game in his three-year NFL career, starting 18 of the 51 games he's appeared in for Green Bay, including seven starts this past season. Enagbare set career highs in defensive snaps (511), tackles and sacks during the 2024 campaign and has developed into a key member of the rotation off the edge for the Packers' defense. Enagbare has one year remaining on his rookie contract.