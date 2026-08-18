Kingsley Enagbare News: Returns to practice
Enagbare (undisclosed) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Enagbare was listed as day-to-day in early August due to an unknown issue he suffered early in training camp. The defensive end has taken his time to work through the issue and now appears ready to engage in preseason activities. The Jets' next preseason game is Friday night against the Steelers. If Enagbare can log consecutive full practices, he will likely make an appearance in the contest for a few snaps.
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