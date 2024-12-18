Kingsley Enagbare News: Sacks Howell twice in Week 15

Enagbare registered five solo tackles, including 2.0 sacks, during the Packers' 30-13 win over the Seahawks this past Sunday.

Enagbare sacked Sam Howell twice within a span of three plays late in the third quarter, which forced the Seahawks to punt on the first play of the fourth quarter. Enagbare is up to 4.5 sacks through 14 regular-season games, and he'll look to add to his total against the Saints on Monday.