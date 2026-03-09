Kingsley Enagbare headshot

Kingsley Enagbare News: Signing one-year deal with Jets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 10:55am

Enagbare agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with the Jets on Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Enagbare filled a rotational role for the Packers over the past four seasons, making 21 starts among his 68 regular-season appearances while compiling 11.5 sacks. After his deal becomes official at the start of the new league year Wednesday, Enagbare figures to take on a larger share of responsibilities on a rebuilding Jets defense.

