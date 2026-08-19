Kingsley Jonathan Injury: Reverts to IR

Jonathan (thigh) reverted to the Jets' injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Jonathan was waived/injured by the Jets on Tuesday. The defensive end cleared waivers and will now spend the entirety of the 2026 regular season on injured reserve unless he is waived with an injury settlement. Jonathan played in one regular-season game for the Jets in 2025, logging one tackle assist over 25 total snaps.