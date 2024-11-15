Kiran Amegadjie Injury: Missing more time

Amegadije (calf) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Packers.

The 2024 third-round pick from Yale has yet to return to practice after sustaining a calf injury in the Bears' Week 8 loss to the Commanders, and he'll now miss his third consecutive game Sunday. Matt Pryor will likely serve as Chicago's third-string left tackle in Amegadije's stead in Week 11.