Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kiran Amegadjie headshot

Kiran Amegadjie Injury: Missing more time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Amegadije (calf) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Packers.

The 2024 third-round pick from Yale has yet to return to practice after sustaining a calf injury in the Bears' Week 8 loss to the Commanders, and he'll now miss his third consecutive game Sunday. Matt Pryor will likely serve as Chicago's third-string left tackle in Amegadije's stead in Week 11.

Kiran Amegadjie
Chicago Bears
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now