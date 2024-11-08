Fantasy Football
Kiran Amegadjie Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Amegadije (calf) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Patriots.

Amegadije is now in line to miss his second game in a row Sunday due to a calf injury likely sustained in the Bears' Week 8 loss to the Commanders. Chicago will be without three of its top tackles in Amegadije, Braxton Jones (knee) and Darnell Wright (knee) in Week 10. Expect Larry Borom and Matt Pryor to serve as the Bears' top left and right tackles, respectively.

Kiran Amegadjie
Chicago Bears
