Kirk Cousins News: Efficient in victory Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 13, 2024

Cousins completed 19 of 30 pass attempts for 225 yards and a touchdown without turning the ball over in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Panthers.

Cousins cruised to victory on the backs of two impressive rushing performances from Bijan Robinson (15-95-2) and Tyler Allgeier (18-105-1). The Falcons' starting quarterback still produced an efficient passing line with no turnovers for fantasy managers, but this was certainly a step down from Cousins' career day against the Buccaneers in Week 5. The veteran is still worthy of starting considerations in most formats ahead of next Sunday's tilt against Seattle.

