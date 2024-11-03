Kirk Cousins News: Fires three TDs in win

Cousins completed 19 of 24 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 27-21 win over the Cowboys.

The veteran QB found Drake London (hip), Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud for scores in one of his most efficient performances of the season. Cousins has tossed 13 TDs over the last five games against only three INTs, and even if London's hip issue keeps him sidelined in Week 10, the signal-caller should have more than enough talent around him to take care of a reeling Saints squad.