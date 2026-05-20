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Kirk Cousins News: First QB on field at OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

During the team period of Wednesday's OTA practice, Cousins was the first quarterback on the field, Ryan McFadden of ESPN reports.

Per the report, Cousins was followed by Aidan O'Connell and then No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, who the Raiders continue to ease into their offense. While coach Klint Kubiak has yet to provide a timeline for when he'd like to name a starting QB, McFadden suggests that Cousins is the favorite to open the season as the the team's No. 1 option, given his ample NFL experience and familiarity with Kubiak's offense. That said, Mendoza -- who has been "as advertised," per Kubiak -- does have time to change that narrative ahead of Week 1, and even if Cousins does handle signal caller duties for Las Vegas out of the gate in 2026, there's little doubt that Mendoza will rise to the top of the depth chart eventually, given where he was drafted.

Kirk Cousins
Las Vegas Raiders
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