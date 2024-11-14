Kirk Cousins News: Full practice Thursday
Cousins (right shoulder/right elbow) practiced fully Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
After opening Week 11 prep with a limited session due to a pair of health concerns, Cousins was back to full participation one day later. With his status clear ahead of the weekend, he'll turn his attention to Sunday's contest and a Broncos defense that hasn't allowed a 300-yard passer in 10 games this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now