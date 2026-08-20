Kirk Cousins News: Kubiak not yet ready to name starting QB
Coach Klint Kubiak refused to name Cousins as the Raiders' starting quarterback following Thursday night's preseason game against the Texans, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.
All signs continue to point to Cousins being under center for the Raiders in Week 1 against the Dolphins. As Cousins was given the night off with a host of other presumed starters, No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza was in uniform and had a night to forget, as he completed just eight of 15 passes for 86 yards (5.7 YPA), including a pick-six on his first series.
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