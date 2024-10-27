Kirk Cousins News: Punishes Buccaneers again Sunday

Cousins completed 23 of 29 passes for 276 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed three times for 16 yards in the Falcons' 31-26 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also committed a fumble but the ball remained with Atlanta.

Cousins had burned the Buccaneers for four scoring tosses during a memorable overtime victory in Week 5, but with Tampa Bay down both Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (IR-knee) on Sunday, the veteran signal-caller wasn't expected to have to be overly aggressive through the air. No one informed the feisty Buccaneers, which kept Cousins engaged through the air for all four quarters and facilitated another stellar performance in the process. Cousins connected with Kyle Pitts for touchdown tosses of 36 and 49 yards before adding 30- and six-yard scoring strikes to Darnell Mooney and Bijan Robinson, respectively. The veteran signal-caller has at least one touchdown pass in four straight games, and he next takes aim at the Cowboys' inconsistent defense in a Week 9 home matchup.