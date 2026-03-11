Kirk Cousins News: Released by Atlanta
The Falcons released Cousins on Wednesday, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.
Cousins was informed of his release in February, or perhaps even earlier, but it didn't become official until Wednesday afternoon with the start of the league year. Rumored fits include one of his former squads, Minnesota, though even the desperate teams may only view Cousins as a backup at this point. He'll turn 38 in August, so retirement wouldn't come as any surprise.
Kirk Cousins
Free Agent
