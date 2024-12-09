Kirk Cousins News: Team not considering QB change

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Monday that Cousins remains Atlanta's starting quarterback heading into a road matchup against the Raiders on Dec. 16, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

Morris said Cousins "is the guy who is going to lead us" heading into a primetime matchup against Las Vegas next Monday, reaffirming the notion that Atlanta still isn't considering giving rookie first-round pick Michael Penix even a spot start. Still, the Falcons now have lost four consecutive games, during which Cousins has thrown eight interceptions without a single touchdown. If Atlanta's passing game were to notably struggle once again in Week 15, Morris' commitment to Cousins could waver.