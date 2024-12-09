Kirk Cousins News: Team not considering QB change
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Monday that Cousins remains Atlanta's starting quarterback heading into a road matchup against the Raiders on Dec. 16, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.
Morris said Cousins "is the guy who is going to lead us" heading into a primetime matchup against Las Vegas next Monday, reaffirming the notion that Atlanta still isn't considering giving rookie first-round pick Michael Penix even a spot start. Still, the Falcons now have lost four consecutive games, during which Cousins has thrown eight interceptions without a single touchdown. If Atlanta's passing game were to notably struggle once again in Week 15, Morris' commitment to Cousins could waver.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now