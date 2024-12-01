Kirk Cousins News: Undone by turnovers Sunday

Cousins completed 24 of 39 passes for 245 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions in the Falcons' 17-13 loss to the Chargers on Sunday. He also rushed once for three yards and committed a fumble recovered by Atlanta.

Cousins was able to move the ball well over the Falcons' first two drives on the way to helping Atlanta to 10 points, but his troubles began on the third possession when he tossed his first interception of the afternoon at the Chargers' 29-yard line. Cousins was only able to help lead another pair of scoring marches the rest of the way, both which culminated in field goals, and his three second-half picks, including a pick-six and another that came at Los Angeles' 24-yard line with 47 seconds remaining, doomed any hopes of a comeback. Cousins has now thrown six interceptions without a touchdown pass in the last three games, and his assignment remains just as tough in a Week 14 road matchup against his old Vikings squad.