Kirk Cousins News: Will be released March 11
Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham said Tuesday that the team has informed Cousins he will be released the first day of the new league year, March 11, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.
Cousins restructure his contract with Atlanta early August to provide the team increased cap flexibility at the cost of incentivizing a release sooner rather than later, making it so that the Falcons will owe him $67.9 million guaranteed if he were on the roster at the start of the new league year. Cunningham's comments confirm the writing on the wall, being finding a trade partner prior to that date is highly unlikely and the 37-year-old quarterback will be released. Quarterback-needy teams around the league may see Cousins as a candidate for a starting gig in 2026, while Atlanta will need to prioritize finding another reliable option at the position while Michael Penix (knee) works his way back from a torn left ACL for which he underwent surgery Nov. 25.
-
NFL Offseason Research
Fantasy Football Offseason Research: Kyle Pitts Could be Fool's Gold6 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Early Bargain on Jeremiyah Love?8 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
NFL Best Ball: Wide Receiver Analysis + 2026 Rankings14 days ago
-
NFL Free Agency
2026 NFL Offseason Salary Cap Casualties: Players in Danger of Being Released14 days ago
-
General NFL Article
2025 RotoWire Fantasy Football Awards: Celebrating the Best, Worst, and Most Memorable Performances of the Season22 days ago