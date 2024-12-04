Fantasy Football
K.J. Britt headshot

K.J. Britt Injury: DNP to open week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Britt (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Britt suffered an ankle injury during the first half of the Buccaneers' 26-23 overtime win over the Panthers this past Sunday. The injury was severe enough for him to not return in the second half of the contest, and he was held out of the Buccaneers' first official practice of the week. Britt will have two more chances to return to practice in at least a limited capacity ahead of Sunday's home game against the Raiders.

K.J. Britt
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
