K.J. Britt Injury: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Britt (ankle) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's practice report.

Britt has been sidelined for Tampa Bay's last two games due to an ankle injury he suffered in Week 13 against Carolina. He has been unable to practice since the injury, and he'll have to return to the field over the next two days in order to have a chance at playing against the Cowboys on Sunday. In the 11 games prior to his injury, Britt registered 66 tackles (35 solo), including 0.5 sacks, and one pass defense.