K.J. Britt Injury: Likely missing Week 16

Britt (ankle) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Auburn product has missed each of Tampa Bay's last two games due to an ankle injury, and despite limited practice sessions Thursday and Friday, it appears likely he'll miss his third game in a row Sunday. If Britt is sidelined in Week 16 as expected, Vi Jones is likely to start alongside Lavonte David as part of the Buccaneers' top inside linebacker duo.