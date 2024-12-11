K.J. Britt Injury: Opens week as DNP

Britt (ankle) was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice walkthrough, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Britt hurt his ankle against Carolina in Week 13 and missed this past Sunday's win over the Raiders. His participation level the rest of this week should clarify whether he has a chance of returning to action Sunday against the Chargers. If Britt can't play in that contest, J.J. Russell could get a start if he's able to return from a hamstring issue. Otherwise, the opportunity could go to Vi Jones.