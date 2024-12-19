K.J. Britt Injury: Returns to practice Thursday

Britt (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Britt has missed the Buccaneers' last two games due to an ankle injury. His return to practice Thursday is a positive step in his progression through his rehab, and Friday's injury report will indicate his chances of playing Sunday against Dallas. Through 12 regular-season games, Britt has registered 66 tackles (35 solo), including 0.5 sacks, and one pass defense.