K.J. Britt Injury: Won't play Sunday

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Friday that Britt (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Britt injured his ankle Week 13 versus the Panthers and will now miss his second consecutive game while working to rehab. With Britt unavailable, J.J. Russell (hamstring) could get a chance to enter the starting lineup, if he can get healthy. Otherwise, that opportunity will figure to go to Vi Jones.