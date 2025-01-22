K.J. Britt News: Career numbers in contract year
Britt supplied 72 tackles (40 solo), including 0.5 sacks, and one defended pass across 14 regular-season games in 2024.
Britt moved into a starting role at left inside linebacker in Todd Bowles' defense in 2024 and made good use of the opportunity, recording at least six stops in six contests while logging a career-high 588 snaps. Britt missed three games in Weeks 14-16 with an ankle injury, but he otherwise gave a solid accounting of himself in what was the final year of his rookie deal. Given the 2021 fifth-round pick has only one season of extensive play on film, it's possible Britt can be a cost-effective re-signing for the Buccaneers this offseason unless another team on the open market is willing to pay up for his potential.
