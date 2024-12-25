Fantasy Football
K.J. Britt headshot

K.J. Britt News: Could return Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Britt (ankle) was estimated as a full participant in practice Wednesday.

Britt has missed Tampa Bay's past three games after suffering an ankle injury Week 13 against Carolina. Though the Buccaneers didn't hold a regular practice Wednesday, the fact Britt was estimated as a full participant suggests he could return to the field Sunday against the Panthers. J.J. Russell has been starting in Britt's absence.

K.J. Britt
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
