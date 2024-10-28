K.J. Britt News: Double-digit tackles vs. Falcons

Britt recorded 10 total tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 31-26 loss to the Falcons.

Britt was the Buccaneers' leading-tackler in Sunday's loss, setting a new season high with 10 total stops. The fourth-year pro from Auburn has now tallied 49 total tackles, including 0.5 sacks, through Tampa Bay's first eight games this year. He's expected to continue starting alongside Lavonte David (ankle) as part of the Buccaneers' top inside linebacker duo as the season progresses.