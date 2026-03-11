K.J. Britt headshot

K.J. Britt News: Heading to New England

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Britt is slated to sign a one-year contract with the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Britt heads to a division rival after his one-year stint with the Dolphins. He handled a depth role across 17 regular-season appearances in 2025, totaling 35 tackles (12 solo). He projects to handle a similar rotational role in New England, while also potentially acting as a significant contributor on special teams.

