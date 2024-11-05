Fantasy Football
K.J. Britt News: Racks up nine tackles Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 5, 2024 at 11:30am

Britt recorded nine tackles (six solo) and one pass defensed during Monday's 30-24 overtime loss at Kansas City.

Despite rotating off the field more frequently than he had in other recent games, Britt still played 45 defensive snaps Monday, and he totaled six-plus tackles for the sixth time in his last seven outings. As long as he holds onto his starting spot, he'll remain on the IDP radar as the year continues.

K.J. Britt
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
