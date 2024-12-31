K.J. Britt News: Three stops in return from injury

Britt furnished three tackles (two solo) in the Buccaneers' 48-14 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Britt was making his return from a three-game absence due to an ankle injury, but he played just 17 snaps (36 percent) on defense. The fourth-year linebacker has been productive overall despite the absences and modest numbers Sunday, as Britt now boasts a career-high 69 tackles (37 solo), including 0.5 sacks, and one pass defensed across 572 snaps over 13 games.