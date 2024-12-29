K.J. Britt News: Will play against Carolina

Britt (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Britt will return from a three-game absence due to an ankle injury he suffered in Week 13 against the Panthers. In the 11 games prior to his injury, the 2021 fifth-round pick logged 66 tackles (35 solo), including 0.5 sacks, and one pass defense. Britt should reclaim his starting spot at inside linebacker alongside Lavonte David while J.J. Russell and Deion Jones serve as the backups.