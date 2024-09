K.J. Britt: Six-tackle effort in loss

Britt recorded six tackles (five solo) in the Buccaneers' 26-7 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

Britt tied with several teammates for third in tackles on the afternoon. The fourth-year pro played on 35 snaps (51 percent) overall, and he's accrued a solid 15 tackles (10 solo) in his part-time role thus far.