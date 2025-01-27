Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
KJ Hamler headshot

KJ Hamler News: Remains in Buffalo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 27, 2025

The Bills signed Hamler to a reserve/future contract Monday.

Hamler, a 2020 second-round pick from Penn State, failed to make the Bills' active roster in late August but remained in Buffalo with the practice squad. His most recent in-game NFL action came with the Broncos in 2022, catching seven of his 14 targets for 165 yards across seven appearances. With Hamler sticking around in Buffalo, he's expected to compete for a depth role in the team's wide receiver corps throughout the offseason.

KJ Hamler
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now