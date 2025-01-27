KJ Hamler News: Remains in Buffalo

The Bills signed Hamler to a reserve/future contract Monday.

Hamler, a 2020 second-round pick from Penn State, failed to make the Bills' active roster in late August but remained in Buffalo with the practice squad. His most recent in-game NFL action came with the Broncos in 2022, catching seven of his 14 targets for 165 yards across seven appearances. With Hamler sticking around in Buffalo, he's expected to compete for a depth role in the team's wide receiver corps throughout the offseason.