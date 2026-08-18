KJ Henry Injury: Let go with injury settlement

The 49ers waived Henry (undisclosed) with an injury settlement Tuesday, Kyle A Madson of TheNinersWire reports.

Henry cleared waivers and reverted to the 49ers' injured reserve list last Thursday. The defensive end was set to spend the entirety of the 2026 season on IR, but is now a free agent. The 27-year-old will be able to sign with any organization that accepts him once he has regained his health.