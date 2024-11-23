Fantasy Football
KJ Henry News: Let go by Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Henry was waived by the Cowboys on Saturday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The 25-year-old was part of a flurry of transactional moves by the Cowboys on Saturday. The defensive end logged snaps in two games with the team this season and mainly played on special teams. The 2023 fifth-round pick by virtue of the Commanders, Henry could catch on with another practice squad this season.

