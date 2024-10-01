KJ Henry News: Moving to Dallas

Henry signed with the Cowboys on Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Henry was a fifth-round selection by the Commanders in the 2023 Draft but wasn't able to make an impact there. Ultimately, he found his way to Cincinnati, who waived him from its roster on Sept. 17. The second-year pro has 19 combined tackles, two passes defended and 1.5 sacks in 12 career games. With the Cowboys, he'll be tasked with bolstering their depth upfront with DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) and Micah Parsons (ankle) both expected to miss time.