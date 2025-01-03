K.J. Osborn Injury: Questionable for Week 18

Osborn (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Claimed off waivers from New England on Dec. 11, Osborn played 19 offensive snaps last Sunday night against the Falcons but wasn't targeted in the passing game. It was his first action with the Commanders after being deemed inactive for Weeks 15 and 16. Osborn has little to no fantasy value for Sunday's regular-season finale should he be cleared to play.