K.J. Osborn Injury: Won't play Sunday
Osborn (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Osborn, who was unable to practice this week, was listed as questionable ahead of the contest, and he'll now target a return to action Oct. 13 against the Texans. In his absence Ja'Lynn Polk, DeMario Douglas and Kendrick Bourne -- who was activated from the PUP list Saturday -- figure to lead the Patriots' Week 5 WR corps, with Tyquan Thornton and Kayshon Boutte also available versus Miami.