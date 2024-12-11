Fantasy Football
K.J. Osborn headshot

K.J. Osborn News: Claimed by Commanders

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

The Commanders claimed Osborn off waivers Wednesday.

The Patriots waived Osborn on Tuesday, moving forward with Kendrick Bourne and a slew of young players in their WR room. The Commanders jumped at the opportunity to add a veteran WR with considerable starting experience, having recently learned that Noah Brown is likely to miss the rest of the season with a kidney injury. Osborn doesn't profile as a one-for-one replacement, but he could end up being part of the plan to replace Brown, potentially splitting snaps with Olamide Zaccheaus, Dyami Brown and Luke McCaffrey behind No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin.

K.J. Osborn
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
