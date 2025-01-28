Fantasy Football
K.J. Osborn News: Finishes season with 57 yards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Osborn made just one appearance after joining the Commanders in December, finishing the regular season with seven catches for 57 yards and a touchdown on 18 targets.

All of his production came with the Patriots, for whom he played 62-75 percent of snaps in each of the first four games of the season. Osborn's role declined drastically in October, and the Patriots waived him Dec. 10 after a series of healthy scratches. He'll turn 28 in June and is scheduled for unrestricted free agency this offseason, with minimal chance to get significant guaranteed money on his next contract.

