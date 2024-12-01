K.J. Osborn News: Healthy scratch for Week 13

Osborn (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

For the third week in a row, Osborn will be a healthy scratch as the Patriots roll with a wide receiver corps of DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Kendrick Bourne, Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker. Osborn's next opportunity to play will be Week 15 agains tthe Cardinals on Sunday, Dec. 15.