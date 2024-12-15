K.J. Osborn News: Healthy scratch Sunday
Osborn (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints.
The wide receiver was claimed off waivers from the Patriots on Wednesday. Osborn joined Washington after the team learned that Noah Brown would likely miss the rest of the season with a kidney injury, but Dyami Brown, Olamide Zaccheaus and Luke McCaffrey remain ahead of the new addition on the depth chart behind top receiver Terry McLaurin.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now