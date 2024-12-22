Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
K.J. Osborn headshot

K.J. Osborn News: Inactive again Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Osborn (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Eagles.

Osborn will be a healthy scratch for the second straight week after Washington claimed him off waivers Dec. 11. Though the Commanders placed Noah Brown (kidney) on IR shortly after picking up Osborn, it appears that the latter isn't high enough on the wideout depth chart to be called upon for gameday. Terry McLaurin, Dyami Brown, Olamide Zaccheaus, Jamison Crowder and Luke McCaffrey will make up the team's wide-receiver room Sunday.

K.J. Osborn
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now