Osborn is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.

With Osborn and Tyquan Thornton not playing Sunday, DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Kendrick Bourne, Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker are available to handle the Patriots' Week 9 wideout duties. With the NFL trade deadline looming, it's possible that Osborn could be on the move in the coming days.