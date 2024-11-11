K.J. Osborn News: No catches Sunday

Osborn logged 29 of a possible 64 snaps on offense in Sunday's 19-3 win over the Bears, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

After being a healthy scratch in Week 9, Osborn returned to the mix Sunday, while finishing second among New England's wideouts in terms of snaps. However, he didn't catch his only target in the contest, and unless his volume picks up in the coming weeks, he'll remain off the fantasy radar.