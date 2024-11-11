Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
K.J. Osborn headshot

K.J. Osborn News: No catches Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 11, 2024 at 8:58am

Osborn logged 29 of a possible 64 snaps on offense in Sunday's 19-3 win over the Bears, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

After being a healthy scratch in Week 9, Osborn returned to the mix Sunday, while finishing second among New England's wideouts in terms of snaps. However, he didn't catch his only target in the contest, and unless his volume picks up in the coming weeks, he'll remain off the fantasy radar.

K.J. Osborn
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now